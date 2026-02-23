Since there wasn't turn, we trusted line Varun bowled and showed intent: David Miller

Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Shedding tentativeness and showing more intent while trusting the line were David Miller's mantra against the dangerous Varun Chakravarthy as South African batters successfully nullified India's main weapon during their 76-run victory in a T20 World Cup Super Eights fixture.

Chakravarthy, who has a tremendous record against South Africa before this particular game, went for 47 in four overs with both Miller and Dewald Brevis taking him to cleaners.

"I think it's just about really making sure that we were on it in terms of if he bowls a bad ball we got to put it away - so a little bit more intent and it wasn't spinning too much tonight, so you can kind of trust the line.

"And once we felt that, then we felt, OK, we've got to take him down, because he is a threat to every team that he does play against. So it was definitely something that we did speak about," Miller, who smashed 63 off 35 balls told reporters after the game.

For Miller, it was necessary to stick to his basic process which has given him success all these years.

"It's about making sure that you really stick to the simple things and the basics and do that really well. Like I said, my intent always has to be up, making sure that I have limited movements, when the ball is bowled, so I'm nice and still, my breathing, running hard, all those simple things - it's cliche, but it really does, in the heat of battle, those are the things that I clutch to." Having played the game for long enough, the near-37 Miller knows that when the day comes, one needs to seize it.

"It's taken a bit of time. I've been playing the game for a while now and it's about making sure that I really do stick to, when there's high-pressured moments in front of a big audience like tonight, And then, this is a game of risks and you are going to fail as a cricketer. So it's about making sure that you playing to your terms," Miller quipped.

Asked what is the biggest takeaway for Miller, he sounded a warning bell with a smile.

"That India are beatable. India, as I mentioned, is an incredible team, But for us in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do the simple things and make sure that we stay in our lane as a player and do the job and get the job done.

"We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together and a lot of cricket for South Africa and that goes a long way under pressure. So I think it's just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more." PTI KHS KHS APA APA