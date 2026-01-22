Sindhu, Lakshya enter quarters of Indonesia Masters

Jakarta, Jan 22 (PTI) Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after securing straight-game wins in their respective round-of-16 matches here on Thursday.

Lakshya prevailed 21-10 21-11 over Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan in a contest that lasted a little over half an hour.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic-medallist, notched up a 21-19 21-18 triumph over familiar foe Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt of Denmark in her pre-quarterfinal that took 43 minutes to wind up.

This was Sindhu's fifth win over the Dane in their six clashes so far.

Sindhu will next be up against tournament top seed and world number four Chen Yu Fei of China.

Sindhu and Fei have faced each other 13 times so far and the latter holds a slight edge at 7-6 in the overall record.

The Indian's last win over Fei came back in 2019 and she would be eager to improve that record.