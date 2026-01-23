Sindhu, Lakshya lose in quarterfinals; Indian challenge ends in Indonesia Masters

Jakarta, Jan 23 (PTI) P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered straight-game losses to their respective opponents in the women's and men's singles quarterfinals, marking the end of Indian challenge in the USD 500,000 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, lost to top seed and world number four Chen Yu Fei of China 13-21 17-21 in the quarterfinal contest that lasted 42 minutes to bow out of the Super 500 event.

With Friday's loss, Sindhu trails Fei 6-8 in head-to-head record. The Indian's last win over Fei was way back in 2019.

In the men's singles, Lakshya, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, was beaten 18-21 20-22 by Thailand's rising talent Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in a close match that lasted 46 minutes.

The 21-year-old Thai had also accounted for 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth and Anmol Kharb had bowed out of the men's and women's singles competition respectively. The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun has also lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

There was no Indian participation in the women's doubles, while two Indian pairs had bowed out of the tournament in the first round.