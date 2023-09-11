Sindhu low on confidence, we shouldn't expect much from her at the Asian Games says Vimal Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Repeated failures in tournaments this season has dented P V Sindhu's confidence and not much should be expected from the ace Indian shuttler at the Asian Games, says former India coach Vimal Kumar.

The double Olympic medallist has found the going tough ever since returning from a five-month long lay-off following an ankle injury en-route to the Commonwealth Games gold last August.

Desperate to arrest the slide, the 28-year-old sought help of legendary Prakash Padukone and trained under him at his Academy PPBA in Bengaluru last week.

"We have been sitting and observing her sessions. Prakash spoke to her and tried to motivate her. We have also interacted with her coach (Muhammad Hafiz Hashim)," Vimal, who is the director of the PPBA, told PTI.

"She is at the moment low on confidence and she has some work to do. We shouldn't expect much from her at the Asian Games," he added.

The 2019 world champion has lost seven times in the first round of BWF tour events this year.

A semifinal finish at the Canada Open and two quarterfinals -- US Open super 300 and Australian Open super 500 -- are the only notable performances so far this season.

Plagued by a string of underwhelming performances, Sindhu had conceded that the quarterfinal loss at the US Open had "a significant emotional impact" on her.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had. It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament," she wrote on 'X' in July.

After observing the shuttler from close quarters during her week-long stint, Vimal feels Sindhu needs to make a few technical changes in her game and is likely to take some time to regain her form.

"She is a big player and it is important to give her some time, it might take her a few months to regain her touch. There are a few technical aspects, where she can make some changes. Some initiatives she needs to take in the technical aspect." Ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sindhu has pulled out of the China Open Super 1000 and Hong Kong Open Super 500 to focus on the multi-sport event beginning September 23.

Her personal coach, Malaysian Hafiz Hashim was also with her when she trained at the PPBA last week.

"The last week has been a good change for her. She had a good experience of learning from Mr Prakash Padukone. He was very kind to be there and watch her practice session," Sindhu's father PV Ramana, who had won a bronze medal as part of the Indian Volleyball team in the 1986 Asian Games, said.

"They have been very supportive and have given her great encouragement. It is good to learn from different coaches, everyone has different views and ways. As a player, she might like to go again, every player have their own strategy." For world number 14 Sindhu, it is a crucial period in her career with the Olympic qualification period for the 2024 Games having already started from May 1 In February, the player from Hyderabad parted ways with Korean coach Park Tae-Sang, who was instrumental in her winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu worked with SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary for sometime before roping in Hafiz ahead of the Olympics.