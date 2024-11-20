Sindhu registers 20th win against Busanan , cruises to second round of China Masters

Shenzhen (China), Nov 20 (PTI) Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continued her dominant run against Busanan Ongbamrungphan, defeating the Thai shuttler in straight games to advance to the second round of the China Masters tournament on Wednesday.

World number 19 Sindhu dispatched the higher ranked Busanan 21-17 21-19 in 50 minutes in the first round of the Super 750 event.

This was Sindhu's 20th win against the world number 11 in 21 meetings.

Both shuttlers started off the match on an even keel with Busanan taking a 14-10 lead thanks to two unforced errors by the Indian.

However, Sindhu went on a roll, winning the next nine points to take a 19-14 lead before closing the first game in her favour.

But the loss in the first game didn't deter Busanan as she started the second game strongly. Although Sindhu trailed for most part of the second game, she continued to chip away at the points deficit with her aggressive play to take the lead for the first time in the game at 18-17.

The star Indian shuttler promptly sealed the match. PTI APA AT AT