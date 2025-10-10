Sindhu returns for third term in BWF Athletes' Commission

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu returned for a third term in the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Athletes' Commission as the world body on Friday announced new members for the November 2022-November 2029 term.

Sindhu, who earlier served on the Commission from 2017 to 2025 and has been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020, was named alongside An Se Young (Korea), Doha Hany (Egypt), Jia Yi Fan (China) and Debora Jille (Netherlands).

All five were elected automatically as they were the only nominees. Paris 2024 Olympic champions An and Jia, along with Jille and Hany, are first-time members of the Commission.

"Athletes are the heart of our sport, and their voices must be central to every decision we make. The BWF Athletes' Commission ensures that our global badminton community is shaped by those who live and breathe the game," BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a release.

"Together, we'll work to make badminton one of the world's leading sports. We congratulate the new members and look forward to their contributions in shaping the future of badminton." The Athletes' Commission serves as a consultative body to the BWF Council, providing input on key topics such as rules and regulations, athlete welfare, and the overall experience of players on the international circuit.

In the coming weeks, the newly formed Commission will vote to elect a Chair and Deputy Chair. The elected Chair will also assume a full voting position on the BWF Council after a vetting process, further strengthening the link between athletes and the sport's global leadership.

The Athletes' Commission may choose to appoint a co-opted member to ensure the total number of Commission members reaches six.

This appointment requires the president's approval and, in accordance with the constitution, may be considered in cases of under-representation in areas such as gender, region, discipline, or performance level.