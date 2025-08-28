Sindhu sails into quarters

Paris, Aug 28 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stunned world number two Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-19, 21-15 to move into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships, here on Thursday.

The 15th ranked Sindhu, who won the world title in Basel in 2019, needed 48 minutes to complete the win in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu, a five-time World Championships medallist, made a strong start with a couple of sharp attacks to take the opening game 21-19, while Wang looked passive in her returns.

The Indian maintained her momentum in the second game to seal the contest and extend her head-to-head record against the Chinese to 3-2. PTI TAP KHS