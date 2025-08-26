Sindhu struggles past Nalbantova in World Championships

Paris, Aug 26 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist and former champion P V Sindhu overcame a sluggish start to defeat Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova in straight games at the BWF World Championships here on Tuesday.

World No. 15 Sindhu looked a bit tentative at the start but gradually found her rhythm, stepping up the pace and sharpening her attack to overcome the 69th-ranked Bulgarian 23-21, 21-6 in her women's singles opening round clash.

The 30-year-old Indian trailed 0-4 following a series of unforced errors as Nalbantova maintained the pressure to move ahead 9-5 before entering the interval with an 11-7 lead.

Post the break, Sindhu found her rhythm, unleashing a flurry of smashes — including her trademark cross-court winners — to level the score at 12-12. Two errors from the Bulgarian handed Sindhu a 14-12 advantage, but the lead seesawed as both players exchanged points.

At 19-20, Nalbantova had a game point but failed to capitalise, hitting into the net at 20-20. A forehand slice into the net gave Nalbantova a second game point, but she squandered that too, allowing Sindhu to grab the game point and convert it to seal the opener.

In the second game, Sindhu came out all guns blazing, racing to a 5-1 lead with aggressive returns. Though Nalbantova reduced the margin to 5-6, she became increasingly erratic, allowing Sindhu to take control.

The Indian led by six points at the interval.

It was one-way traffic thereafter as Sindhu extended her lead to 17-5 with a mix of powerful smashes and deep clears, while Nalbantova continued to make errors, including several misjudged line calls.

Sindhu earned 15 match points, squandered one, and sealed the contest with a fierce smash.