Sindhu, Yadav spin Haryana to 37-run win over Punjab, inch closer to knockouts

Rohtak, Nov 8 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu delivered a match-winning performance, taking 5/56 in the second innings to complete an 11-wicket haul as Haryana defeated Punjab by 37 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C clash here on Friday.

Punjab, starting the penultimate day on 73/3 and needing 144 more runs, crumbled under pressure from Sindhu’s relentless spin and Jayant Yadav’s precise off-spin (3/35 in 10.4 overs), collapsing well before lunch and handing Haryana their second outright win in four matches.

Haryana, who also have two first-innings lead results, strengthened their position at the top of the standings with 19 points from four games, bringing them close to a quarterfinal berth.

Punjab's chase largely rested on overnight batter Prabhsimran Singh, unbeaten on 23, but his early dismissal by Sindhu triggered a collapse.

Nehal Wadhera struck a quick 33 off 34 balls with five boundaries and a six, briefly reviving hopes, but his fall sealed Punjab’s fate.

Punjab ultimately lost eight of their second-innings wickets to Haryana’s spinners, as Sindhu and Yadav dominated the conditions in Lahli, where 33 of the 40 wickets in the match went to spin.

Rain leaks disrupt Kerala v UP clash ====================== A heavy downpour resulting in leaky dressing room roofs led to early stumps at the St Xaviers College ground at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram where hosts Kerala held a strong position, reducing Uttar Pradesh to 66/2, still trailing by 167 runs.

Rainwater seeped through several parts of the ceiling, reportedly damaging players' kit bags, while the wicket remained under cover as only 32.1 overs were possible in the day.

Earlier, Salman Nizar top-scored with 93, while Sachin Baby (84) and Mohammad Azharuddeen (40) provided crucial contributions to extend the lead of Kerala who are second in the table ahead of Karnataka on net run-rate.

Bengal in command vs Karnataka ===================== Ishan Porel delivered crucial breakthroughs with figures of 4/54 from 23.1 overs, leading Bengal's three-pronged pace attack that claimed nine wickets to secure a significant first-innings lead over Karnataka.

Resuming on 155/5, Karnataka were bowled out for 221 in 82.1 overs, with Porel striking early.

Abhinav Manohar, resuming overnight on 50, added only five runs before falling for 55, while Shreyas Gopal got out for 28 both to Porel.

In their second essay, Bengal reached 127/3, with Sudip Chatterjee giving them a fine start before falling for 48.

Bengal now hold an overall lead of 207, putting them firmly in control.

Brief Scores In Rohtak: Haryana 114 and 243 b Punjab 141 and 179; 39.4 overs (Salil Arora 57, Nehal Wadhera 33; Nishant Sindhu 5/56, Jayant Yadav 3/35) by 37 runs.

In Patna: Madhya Pradesh 616. Bihar 331/8; 130.5 overs (Ayush Loharuka 76, Bipin Saurabh 71, Sharman Nigrodh 42; Saransh Jain 3/107).

In Thumba: Uttar Pradesh 162 and 66/2; 18 overs. Kerala 395; 124.1 overs (Salman Nizar 93, Sachin Baby 83; Aaqib Khan 3/61).

In Bengaluru: Bengal 301 and 127/3; 44 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 48). Karnataka 221; 82.1 overs (Abhinav Manohar 55; Ishan Porel 4/54, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/65). PTI TAP APA APA