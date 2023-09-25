Singh Soorma defeats Chambal Pirates; Bikana Riders pip Monks in Real Kabaddi League

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Singh Soorma maintained their 100 per cent win record as they defeated Chambal Pirates 37-35 in the Real Kabaddi League here.

The first half of the match was closely contested with Chambal Pirates holding a slight lead of one point with a score of 19-18 on Sunday.

However, in the second half, Hemant Chauhan got some great raid points as Singh Soorma picked up their game.

In the second game, Bikana Riders defeated Mewar Monks 48-32.

The Bikana Riders were in control throughout the match and didn't appear to be in danger of losing at any point. They took the lead right from the beginning and maintained their dominance until the end. PTI APA AH AH