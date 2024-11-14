Sinha, Singh, Vardhan enter quarterfinals at MSLTA 25K Men's ITF Tennis tournament

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Wild card Nitin Kumar Sinha, qualifier Vishnu Vardhan, and seventh seed Karan Singh kept India's hopes alive with impressive victories to secure their spots in the quarterfinals of the MSLTA 25K men's ITF tennis tournament here on Thursday.

Sinha was in fine form as he defeated Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-3 in the second round, while Karan Singh cruised past Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 6-0 at the GA Ranade Tennis Court.

Vardhan also progressed after fourth seed Sasikumar Mukund was forced to retire midway due to illness with the score at 3-4.

The quarterfinal match-up between Vishnu and Karan guarantees an Indian player in the semifinals.

In other singles action, top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan overcame a strong challenge from Dev Javia, eking out a 7-5, 6-3 win. Sultanov will now face Adhithya Ganesan in the quarters after the American defeated wild card Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 6-3.

Fifth seed Bogdan Bobrov of Russia defeated 17-year-old qualifier Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 6-4, while sixth seed Egor Agafonov also impressed with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Aryan Shah.

Second seed Dalibor Svercina of the Czech Republic, fresh off his victory in Bhubaneswar, accounted for Russian Maxim Zhukov with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Singles: Second round results: Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzbekistan) [1] bt Dev Javia (India) 7-5, 6-3; Adhithya Ganesan (USA) bt (WC) Siddhant Banthia (India) 6-3, 6-3 (WC); Nitin Kumar Sinha (Ind) bt Manish Sureshkumar (Ind) 6-4, 6-3; Bogdan Bobrov (5) (Rus) bt (Q) Yuvan Nandal (Ind) 6-2, 6-4; Karan Singh (Ind) (7) bt Rishab Agarwal (Ind) 6-2, 6-0; Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) bt Sasikumar Mukund (4) (Ind) 4-3, retd; Egor Agafonov (6) (Rus) bt Aryan Shah (Ind) 6-1, 6-3; Dalibor Svercina (2) (Cze) bt Maxim Zhukov (Rus) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Quarterfinals: Egor Agafonov/Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) bt Eqbal Ishaq/Faisal Qamar (Ind) 7-5, 6-4; Aryan Shah (Ind)/Adhithya Ganesan (USA) bt Yuta Kawahashi/Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina)/Jang Yunseok (Kor) bt Siddhant Banthia/Vishnu Vardhan [3] (Ind) 6-4, 7-6(4); SD Prajwal Dev/Adil Kalyanpur (Ind) bt Dev Javia/Karan Singh (Ind) 7-6(3), 6-4.