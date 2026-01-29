Sinhalese Sports Club in Sri Lanka gets floodlights ahead of T20 World Cup

Colombo, Jan 29 (PTI) The Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) has received a major upgrade ahead of the T20 World Cup, with the iconic stadium getting floodlights, marking a milestone in the club's 75-year history and making it the fifth international venue in Sri Lanka capable of hosting day-night cricket.

SSC will host five T20 World Cup games starting with the Pakistan-Netherlands fixture on the opening day of the global showpiece on February 7.

SSC thus joins the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium in Dambulla, and Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota as venues capable of hosting international day-night games.

SSC, which hosted the island's first official One-day International in 1982, is also the headquarter of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the governing body of the sport in the country.

"The new lighting system was developed based on state-of-the-art LED technology and designed to meet international sports and broadcasting requirements," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Treasurer Sujeewa Godaliyadda told reporters.

The system utilises high-performance LED luminaires, ensuring excellent visual clarity for players, officials, and spectators.

The installation comprises a total of 630 LED floodlight fixtures, strategically mounted on six high-mast towers to achieve uniform illumination levels across the entire playing area while minimising glare and shadows.

A sophisticated lighting control system will enable multiple operational modes, such as dynamic lighting scenes that enhance spectator experience and create visually-engaging events.

Other upgrades include improved dressing rooms, new offices for ICC match officials, broadcasters' control and commentary rooms, and VIP viewing boxes.