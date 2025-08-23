Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa draws with Lagrave; Gukesh survives Duda

St. Louis (USA) Aug 22 (PTI) Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out an easy and quick draw with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while World champion D Gukesh survived anxious moments before splitting the point with Duda Jan-Krzysztof in the fifth round of the Sinquefield cup here.

On a day when all the five games were drawn, Fabiano Caruana of the United States maintained his sole lead on 3.5 points after signing peace with compatriot Wesley So.

In other games, US’ Samuel Sevian continued with his solid performance and drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan while compatriot Levon Aronian drew with Frenchman Alireza Firouzja.

Post the halfway stage in this nine rounds event, which is a part of the Grand chess tour, Caruana is followed by Praggnanandhaa and Aronian and a pack of five players — Gukesh, Firouzja, Wesley, Sevian and Vachier-Lagrave — share the fourth spot with 2.5 points apiece.

Not far behind is Duda on two points and still at the bottom is Abdusattorov on one point.

Praggnanandhaa had to do little with his black pieces as the Rossolimo Sicilian by Vachier-Lagrave presented zero troubles.

After some routine theory, the players reached a middle game wherein the Frenchman decided against taking any risks and decided to go for a repetition to draw in a mere 26 moves.

Gukesh had another eventful game in a Queen pawn opening with black pieces.

After equalizing easily, the Indian went for his trademark complications but they almost backfired as Duda found some wily manoeuvres leading to a clearly better position according to the computer.

However, a mistake in the middle game cost the Polish Grandmaster dearly as Gukesh was able to neutralise white’s initiative and eventually shared the point through repetition. The game lasted 45 moves.

The players will resume the battle after a lone rest day in the tournament and it could be an exciting finish as there is just one point difference between Caruana and the player placed eighth in the standings currently.

The top four in the overall Standings of Grand chess tour will qualify for the grand finale to be held later this year.

Results round 5: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3); Duda Jan-Krzysztof (Pol, 2) drew with D Gukesh (Ind, 2.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3.5) drew with Wesley So (SUA, 2.5); Samuel Savian (USA) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 1); Levon Aronian (USA, 3); drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 2.5). PTI Corr UNG