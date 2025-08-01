Siraj, Prasidh reduce England to 215/7 at tea

London, Aug 1 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared six wickets between them as India reduced England to 215/7 at tea on the second day of the fifth and final Test here on Friday.

Siraj claimed the scalps of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Jacob Bethel while Prasidh removed Zak Crawley and Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, who got out right at the stroke of tea.

England, who began the session at 109/1, were trailing by 9 runs when tea was taken. The hosts had bowled India out for 224 shortly after play began on the day.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 224 all out in 69.4 overs (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5/33.) England 1st innings: 215 for 7 in 42.5 overs (Zak Crawley 64, Ben Duckett 43; Prasidh Krishna 3/51) PTI APA AT AT