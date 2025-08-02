Sports

England reach 50/1 chasing 374 at stumps on Day 3 in 5th Test

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of England's batter Zak Crawley during the third day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

London: Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough to dismiss Zak Crawley as England reached 50 for one chasing 374 at the close of play in the fifth and final Test, here on Saturday.

Crawley and Duckett had made a sedate start to take England to 50 but Siraj struck on the penultimate ball of the day. Siraj cleaned up Crawley for 14 for India’s first success.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 396 and set a target of 374 with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting 118, Akash Deep getting his maiden fifty to score 66 and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scoring 53 each.

England need another 324 runs to win with two day’s play and nine wickets left.

Brief scores: India 224 & 396 lead England 247 & 50/1 in 13.5 overs (Ben Duckett 34 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/11) by 324 runs.

