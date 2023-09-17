Siraj takes 6/21 as India bowl out Sri Lanka for 50 in Asia Cup final

Colombo: Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell helping India skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped took three wickets.

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka Innings: Pathum Nissanka c Ravindra Jadeja b Siraj 2 Kusal Perera c Rahul b Bumrah 0 Kusal Mendis b Siraj 17 Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw b Siraj 0 Charith Asalanka c Ishan Kishan b Siraj 0 Dhananjaya de Silva c Rahul b Siraj 4 Dasun Shanaka b Siraj 0 Dunith Wellalage c Rahul b Hardik Pandya 8 Dushan Hemantha not out 13 Pramod Madushan c Kohli b Hardik Pandya 1 Matheesha Pathirana c Ishan Kishan b Hardik Pandya 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total: (10 wkts, 15.2 Overs) 50 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 8-2, 8-3, 8-4, 12-5, 12-6, 33-7, 40-8, 50-9, 50-10.

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-23-1, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-21-6, Hardik Pandya 2.2-0-3-3, Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-1-0.