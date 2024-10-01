Sirohi, Krishnav ready for AAC challenge in Japan

Gotemba (Shizuoka), Oct 1 (PTI) Four Indians will be competing in the 2024 edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with three of them trying their luck for the second consecutive year in the event, which offers a handsome prize money to amateur golfers.

Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa, who played college golf in the US, will be back for a second successive year along with Vedant Sirohi and Kartik Singh, a member of the Internationals team at the junior Presidents Cup.

Rakshit Dahiya, who has had a fair amount of success on the home circuit of the Indian Golf Union, is the only debutant in the four-member team.

The 14-year-old Kartik was brimming with confidence having flown straight from Canada, where he played the Junior Presidents Cup and secured 1.5 points out of three, as he lost in the four-ball, won the foursomes, and tied the singles.

"I have played in the US, but the Junior Presidents Cup and the Junior Players before that, was amazing, and it was a great experience," said Kartik, who won the Singapore Juniors and was third at Junior Players.

Krishnav, son of former India cricketer Nikhil Chopraa, said, "Last year, my game was not at its best, but this time, the game is shaping up well." Established in 2009, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is the brainchild of Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament to develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region.

The champion will receive an invitation to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament and The 153rd Open, while the runners-up will gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.