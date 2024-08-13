Sitwala, Kothari advance to third round in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) National billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala and reigning snooker champion Sourav Kothari recorded big wins in their respective third round matches in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Tuesday.

The three-time Asian billiards champion Sitwala prevailed against Mumbai’s upcoming cueist Akshay Gogri, winning by 685-290 while constructing breaks of 165, 143, 91 and 58.

Kothari defeated the hosts Khar Gymkhana’s player Sahil Kakad 66-4-244 in another third round match. The Kolkata-based Kothari had a break of 104 during his win.

Young Shahyan Razmi pipped the seasoned campaigner Arun Agrawal 541-420 in a second round encounter while making a big effort of 107.

In other second round matches, Tathya Sachdev defeated Akash Asrani 482-287 while Raajeev Sharma got the better of Manan Chandra 446-393.

Results: Senior Billiards - Round 3: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) bt Sahil Kakad (MUM) 664 (104) - 244; Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) bt Akshay Gogri (MUM) 685 (165,143,91,58) - 290 (76).

Round 2: Tathya Sachdev (MUM) bt Akash Asrani (MUM) 482(81)-287; Raajeev Sharma (MAH) bt Manan Chandra (BPCL) 446-393(104); Chandu Kasodaria (MUM) bt Vishal Gehani (MUM) 451-251; Shahyan Razmi (MUM) bt Arun Agrawal (MUM) 541(107)-420. PTI DDV PDS