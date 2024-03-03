Six veteran athletes from HP to participate in World Masters Athletics C'ships

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 3 (PTI) Six veteran athletes from Himachal Pradesh, including long distance runner Surinder Singh Dehal of Hamirpur, will participate in the World Masters Athletics Championships to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from August 13 to 25.

Advertisment

The World Masters Athletics Championships are the biennial championships for masters athletics events held under the auspices of World Masters Athletics for athletes who are 35 years of age or older.

"It is a matter of joy for the state. Athletes from HP had performed well and won eight medals in the 44th National Master Athletics Competition held in Pune from February 13 to 17," Masters Athletics Federation Himachal Pradesh President Ripudaman Kaushik said on Sunday.

Dehal (10,000m) and Ashwini Kumar Sharma (1500m and 2000m steeplechase, 800m) will compete in the above 65 years age category.

While Harish Kumar (triple jump), Dwarika Thakur (1500 meters and 5000 meters), Brijlal Thakur (100m and 300m hurdles) have been selected in the 60 above age group.

Bhishan Singh Chauhan, who will take part in the discus throw, javelin throw and shot put events, will compete in the above 55 years age group. PTI COR/BPL APA APA