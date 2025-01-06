Six-year-old Reyansh Khamkar swims his way into record books

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Reyansh Khamkar, a six-year-old from Thane, has etched his name in the record books by becoming the youngest swimmer to complete a challenging 15-kilometer stretch in the sea.

Advertisment

He swam from Malpe Jetty to Waghotan Jetty in Vijaydurg in an impressive three hours, the achievement earning him recognition from the India Book of Records.

Reyansh, who is trained by coach Kailash Akhade at Starfish Sports Foundation, completed the feat in his first-ever sea swimming competition, attracting attention for his remarkable stamina and skill at such a young age.

His success has been widely celebrated, with accolades pouring in from various public figures and institutions.

Advertisment

Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information Technology, A. Ashish Shelar, President of Thane District Amateur Swimming Association, Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, and Vice President of the Maharashtra State Amateur Swimming Association, Rajesh More, all congratulated the young swimmer and wished him success for his future endeavours.

Reyansh's school, Saraswati English Medium School in Naupada, Thane, also lauded his achievement, recognising his talent and dedication.

His parents, Sanika and Deepak Khamkar, felt immense pride in their son's accomplishments.

Advertisment

Last year, Reyansh clinched gold, silver, and bronze medals in various competitions, including the prestigious state-level swimming event held in Thane, where he won the top prize in the 25-metre butterfly with fins and a bronze in the 50-metre freestyle with fins.

Reyansh also excelled in the tri-state swimming competition of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa, held in Kolhapur in July 2024, where he won a gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke.

Reyansh's talent was recognised internationally when he participated in the Asian Open Schools Swimming Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, last August.

Advertisment

Representing India as one of 15 swimmers selected by the Maharashtra Aquatic Association, Reyansh won a silver medal in the 25m freestyle kickboard (under 6 age group) and bronze medals in the 25m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. He also contributed to a silver medal win in the 200m freestyle relay.

Continuing his winning streak, Reyansh secured multiple medals at the 4th Maharashtra State Fin Swimming Championship last September. He won gold in the 50m monofin surface swimming, gold in the 100m bifin mixed relay, and silver in the 50m bifin swimming.

Notably, he competed in the senior age group (9 years and above) due to his stellar international performance.

Advertisment

With numerous medals and accolades under his belt at such a young age, Reyansh's future in swimming looks exceedingly bright. PTI COR AH AH