Six years down the road, J&K batter Abdul Samad finds redemption against familiar rivals Karnataka

Hubballi, Feb 28 (PTI) Six years ago, an 18-year-old Abdul Samad sat in the dressing room gutted, having failed to help Jammu and Kashmir take 15 runs needed for a vital first innings lead in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka. Batting fluently for a 50-ball 43, Samad spooned a return catch to left-arm spinner J Suchith, leaving J&K at 192 for eight in the first innings. Karnataka, who made 206 in their first essay, took the remaining two wickets at the same score for a 14-run innings lead, and laid the foundation for a 167-run win that carried them to the semifinals.

Samad has not forgotten that day. “I do remember that match, to be very precise, I was batting at that time. So, we were required to score 14 runs. I had a regret about that match, I think that happened in 2020 and a first innings lead would have helped us qualify, and I got out at that time,” Samad told PTI, after scoring a measured 61 in 104 balls in J&K’s first and lone innings in the final against Karnataka.

“And that dismissal had haunted me for a very long time as I was a young kid. And I think this win will ease the pain from that day,” added Samad. But that experience had a cathartic effect on a young Samad.

“I think it's a self-realisation that when I made my debut, I was 18-year-old. So, now I guess I'm getting matured as well. Now, I’m 24, so as a batsman, I'm getting matured day by day and that dismissal made me learn to put price on my wicket.” Viewed as a white-ball basher, Samad knuckled down to make 748 runs from 10 matches at an average of 57 with a hundred and five fifties. “This season, especially, I was just trying to enjoy my game and learning to keep the match situation in my mind as well. So, that worked for me well,” he noted. But now, Samad is a relived man standing with a glittering winners medal around his neck. He no longer gets haunted by the thoughts of a personal failure. Samad credited bowlers for helping him get rid of those painful memories, as they produced an inspired spell to bundle Karnataka out for 293 after the batters put on board a massive 584. “I think the pitch played a part, but considering the fact that our bowling discipline was much better than theirs. “So, the areas where our bowlers were hitting with the ball, I think that is where they (Karnataka) lost the game. They didn't bowl with that much discipline,” said Samad. The 24-year-old also lauded captain Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma for keeping the dressing room a calm place throughout the season. “Ajay sir created an atmosphere where he made everybody know what to do. He gave everybody his role and everybody followed that. So, that helped us,” he said. Sharma also explained how he tamed a wild talent like Samad. “So, I was not happy with Samad when I joined the team (2023). He used to throw his wicket away. He was a star by then because of playing in the IPL.

“So I told him, IPL is a totally different game. If you win the Ranji Trophy, if you do well in the Ranji Trophy, then you will become a star. So it took time for him to understand that concept.

"So I told him, IPL is a totally different game. If you win the Ranji Trophy, if you do well in the Ranji Trophy, then you will become a star. So it took time for him to understand that concept.

"I dropped him last year after the Bombay match. He threw away his wicket with an irresponsible shot. So, I think he understood that this year and kept a value on his wicket. He is the highest run-getter this year. And he is quite consistent," Sharma beamed. Samad echoed that line of thought. "They have plenty of experience in domestic cricket and we got to learn a lot from them. Like the way his work ethics and he takes care of his body (Dogra). So, I think we look up to them and learn a lot from them," he said. Samad had little doubt that their maiden Ranji Trophy was going to change the future of the sport in Jammu and Kashmir. "I think this is a very big achievement for each and every individual from J&K. Not only the players, the staff, but the people of J&K, the youngsters, the aspiring cricketers. I think this is going to change the lives of the players and the people of J&K as well. "The people will now be interested in cricket and they will try to practise and come to the trials as well. So, most of the people were not that much interested in cricket before this, I guess, and that might change now," he signed off.