'Sixth Khelo India Winter Games to begin at Gulmarg on Monday

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) The famous winter destination of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is decked up to host the sixth Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) in which over 400 athletes will participate.

The officials on Saturday said all arrangements have been put in place for the four-day event from Monday at a a famous ski-resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The event will be flagged of by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Secretary of the J-K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul said registration process has been completed.

"Participants from 30 states and UTs have registered, and 400 athletes are participating in the games. There is a good snow cover (in Gulmarg) and we hope the weather supports us," Gul said.

The first leg of KIWG for ice events was held in Ladakh's Leh, from January 20 to 26 this year, while the second leg of the games, for snow events, is being held at Gulmarg from February 23 to 26. All six editions have been held in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Gulmarg will feature four medal disciplines, namely Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing (Cross-Country), and Snowboarding, with Alpine Skiing drawing the highest participation, the officials said.

At the end of the KIWG 2026 Ladakh leg, Haryana led the medal tally with four gold medals, all won by its figure and ice skaters, followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

While the civil administration has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the winter games, Kashmir police chief V K Birdi earlier on Wednesday chaired a security meeting to review the preparedness for the event.

Senior officers of police, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various venues and key locations at Gulmarg and finalized arrangements for the event, the officials said.

During the visit, the DC inspected the Gulmarg Golf Club and other designated competition and accommodation sites to ensure that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the prestigious winter sporting event, the officials said.