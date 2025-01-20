Skater Shruti Kotwal hopes to qualify for Winter Olympics through AWG

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Indian skater Shruti Kotwal has set her sights on the Asian Winter Games (AWG) in Harbin, China, next month as a platform to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics to be held in Italy.

Kotwal, who is training in the United States, will be leading the country's 41-member athlete contingent in the AWG to be held from February 7 to 14.

Kotwal said the AWG will be a big opportunity for her to test herself against the best skaters in the world.

"I'm focusing on the 500m and 1000m events for Olympic qualification. The timing requirements are incredibly challenging - sub-40 seconds for the 500m and under 1:20 for the 1000m. My Indian national record is 41.97 seconds and I need to skate under 40 seconds to qualify," Kotwal told SAI Media.

This will be Kotwal's second appearance in the AWG after 2017, when the Asian meet was held in Japan.

"Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China consistently produce strong skaters who are technically and physically exceptional. I've faced some of these competitors in previous events and understand their strengths. It's a tough field," said the 33-year-old from Pune.

Several Indian speed skaters are training in Korea for AWG and contestants from at least 24 nations are expected to take part in the continental event.

Kotwal said the Khelo India Winter Games have been an ideal platform for skaters aspiring to make a mark at the international level.

"Khelo India Winter Games brings everybody together. It really helps to promote the sport. We didn't have that when we started and I think the skaters now are very lucky," said Kotal.

The first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will begin in Ladakh on January 23. Skating events will take place at the NDS Stadium and the Gupuks Pond in Leh, as at least 150 ice speed skaters will be seen in action. PTI SSC UNG SSC 7/21/2024