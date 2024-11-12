Skeet marksman Bhavtegh strikes gold in World University Shooting

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Young Indian skeet shooter Bhavtegh Singh Gill added a second gold to the country's tally, taking the top-podium finish with superb marksmanship in the World University Shooting Championship here on Tuesday.

The air pistol mixed team of Palak Gulia and Amit Sharma had struck the first gold on Sunday.

On a day when India also won three more individual bronze medals through women's 25m sports pistol exponent Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Yashasvi Rathore (women's skeet, and Abhay Singh Sekhon (men's skeet), 21-year-old Gill, one of the budding skeet marksmen with four international medals in the junior category, shot 58 in the final to take the top podium spot.

He overcame a strong challenge from Cyprus' Petros Englezoudis, who had to settle for silver, while another Indian, Sekhon took the bronze.

Sekhon had earlier topped the qualification round shooting 122 out of 125, while Gill had made it to the six-shooter final placed fourth, tallying 119/125.

Yashasvi Rathore in women's skeet clinched the bronze medal with a score of 38, while Italy's Giada Longhi took the gold (52) and Slovakia's Adela Supekova bagged the silver.

Yashasvi had earlier finished the qualification round in second place scoring 114/125, while Giada was a class apart notching up 119.

In 25m sports pistol, Simranpreet shot 30 in the eight-shooter final to finish third and add another bronze. Korea's Kim Mineso (35) and France's Fourre Heloise (34) took the gold and silver respectively.

As many as 220 shooters from across 23 countries are competing in the championship. The event is being hosted by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. PTI AM AM APA APA