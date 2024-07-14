Skeet shooter Bhavtegh in contention for final berth in Jr World Cup

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Skeet marksman Bhavtegh Singh Gill enjoyed a near-perfect opening day of qualification, shooting down 74 out of 75 targets to finish on sole third spot in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy, on Sunday.

All 68 competitors in the event will come back on Monday to complete the two final qualification rounds before the top six head into the final.

India have so far clinched a bronze medal in the competition through Sabeera Haris in women's trap.

Americans Benjamin Keller and Jordan Sapp are leading the skeet competition with perfect scores of 75 each.

Bhavtegh's only miss was in the first round. His compatriots Zoravar Bedi (69) and Munek Battula (66) were further down in 25th and 47th spots respectively.

Vanshika Tiwari was the best Indian on show in women's skeet, shooting 67 to occupy the 14th spot after the first day of qualification.

Sanjana Sood shot 66 to be in 19th spot, while Zahra Deesawala's 60 gave her the 39th position.