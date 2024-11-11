Skillhub Online Games Federation launches inaugural Grandmasters Series

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Skillhub Online Games (SOG) Federation on Monday unveiled the first edition of the SOG Grandmasters Series in a bid to promote skill-based mind sports and establish a competitive framework for the online gaming industry in India.

For its inaugural event, the SOG Federation will host three skill-based mind sports: the Indian Chess Masters (ICM), Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB) and Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG).

After online qualifiers, "phygital" zonals -- blending physical and digital presence-– will begin with the South Zone on December 18-19 in Bengaluru, followed by other regions.

To conclude the inaugural SOG Grandmasters, two zonal finalists from chess, two from blind chess and six from rummy will compete in the Nationals in early March 2025 in Delhi for their respective titles and a consolidated prize pool of more than Rs 2 crore.

The SOG Federation has also tied up with the International Mind Sports Association.

"By providing a premier platform for talented players, we aim to foster a culture of excellence, competitiveness, and integrity in the gaming community," said Shankar Agarwal, President, Skillhub Online Games Federation.

"Our strategic partnership with the International Mind Sports Association ensures that we also adhere to global standards, paving the way for sustainable growth and recognition of skill games as legitimate mind sports in India.

"We are committed to shaping a vibrant ecosystem that empowers players and enriches the gaming landscape in India." PTI ATK AT