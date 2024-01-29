Skipper Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan set up Delhi's Ranji reviving win

Mohali, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi defied all expectations to pull off a sensational seven run win over Uttarakhand to revive their controversial Ranji Trophy campaign here on Monday.

Having a conceded first innings lead of 92 and down five wickets for 11 runs in their second innings, Delhi were on the brink of another embarrassing defeat before skipper Himmat Singh (194) played an innings to remember.

Resuming at an overnight 95 for six, Uttarakhand managed to get agonisingly close to the finishing line before getting all out for 165 in 69.3 overs.

Rookie pacer Himanshu Chauhan completed his five wicket haul as Delhi recorded their first win of the season after receiving flak from all quarters for their on and off the field calls.

Uttarakhand's Akhil Rawat made a fighting 63 off 185 balls but it went in vain.

Prior to this, Delhi had lost heavily to Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh and got their solitary point with a draw against Haryana caused by bad light. Yash Dhull was removed as captain following the loss to Puducherry and ahead of the game here, vice-captain Ayush Badoni was asked to stay in the team hotel for reasons only known to DDCA officials.

Despite the win, Delhi are languishing at the seventh spot in the eight-team Group D.

At Cuttack, Rajesh Mohanty sparked a batting collapse in Himachal Pradesh ranks who lost nine wickets for a mere 88 runs on the final day against hosts Odisha, who romped home with a 238-run win.

Mohanty returned 20-5-33-5 whereas Biplab Samantray took 2/25 and Debabrata Pradhan, Sunil Roul and Harshit Rathod took one wicket apiece as Himachal were shot out for a mere 149 in the second essay, having scored 176 in the first.

Prashant Chopra waged a lone battle of sorts with 57.

On the account of a superior batting show in the first innings which saw Jammu and Kashmir taking a lead of 74 runs, they walked away with three points while the hosts Baroda had to contend with one point.

Mahesh Pithiya starred with 5/82 for the visitors while Sahil Lotra's 63 not out was the standout performance for Baroda who were struggling at 193/7 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Delhi 147 and 264/9d (Himmat Singh 194, Lakshy Thareja 43). Uttarakhand 239 and (target 173) 165 all out in 79.3 overs (Akhil Rawat 63; Himanshu Chauhan 5/39, Hrithik Shokeen 3/81).

Points: Delhi 6, Uttarakhand 0.

Jammu & Kashmir 457 and 193/7 in 76.4 overs (Sahil Lotra 63 not out; Mahesh Pithiya 5/82) vs Baroda 383; Points: Jammu & Kashmir 3, Baroda 1.

Odiaha 138 & 425/8d vs Himachal Pradesh 176 and 149 all out in 57.4 overs (Prashant Chopra 57; Rajesh Mohanty 5/33) Points: Odisha 6, Himachal Pradesh 0. PTI SSC BS BS