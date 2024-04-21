Advertisment
Skipper Iyer's half-century takes KKR to 222/6 vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty as Andre Russell looks on during an Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match

Kolkata: Skipper Shreyas Iyer's composed half-century and opener Phil Salt's initial blitzkrieg enabled Kolkata Knight Riders to score a commendable 222 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Salt smashed 48 off only 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls. Ramandeep Singh (24 not out off 9 balls) and Andre Russell (27 not out off 20 balls) took the total past 220-run mark.

Cameron Green was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 2 for 35.

Brief Scores: KKR 222/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Phil Salt 48; Cameron Green 2/35) vs RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru
