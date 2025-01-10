Skipper Lewis' 92 lifts Ireland to 238/7 against butter-fingered India

Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Butter-fingered India let Ireland off the hook with their pathetic fielding as visiting skipper Gaby Lewis carved out a classy 92 to lift her team to a respectable 238 for seven in the first women's ODI here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Ireland were in deep trouble at 56 for four in the 14th over, but Lewis and Leah Paul (59 off 73 balls) added 117 runs for the fifth wicket to steer their team to safety. Lewis scored her runs in 129 balls, lacing the knock with 15 boundaries.

Aided by at least three clear dropped catches and a few misfields, the duo of Lewis and Paul went about their job in a calculated manner and brought a semblance of stability to the Ireland innings while putting together the team's first-ever century partnership against India.

Asked to bowl first, medium pacer Titas Sadhu effected the first breakthrough for India when she induced an outside edge from Sarah Forbes (9) after the batter tried to play away from her body, and Deepti Sharma did the rest in the slip cordon.

Making their first visit to the country, Ireland were reduced to 34 for two thanks to a terrible mix-up that led to the run out of Una Raymond-Hoey (5), who attempted an inexplicable single despite hitting the ball straight to Jemimah Rodrigues at cover.

By the time she was asked to return by non-striker Lewis, Raymond-Hoey was halfway down the pitch and stood no chance of making it back, as Richa Ghosh collected the throw on the half-volley before breaking the stumps.

Orla Prendergast (9) was next to go as she was stumped by Ghosh off the bowling of leg-spinner Priya Mishra (2/56), leaving the visitors in a spot of bother at 56 for three in the 14th over.

Having beaten Prendergast with turn, Mishra castled Laura Delany with a beautiful googly with her very next delivery, the ball crashing into the stumps after an inside-edge to reduce Ireland to a precarious 56 for four.

The visitors were in dire need of a partnership and they found one after Paul joined Lewis in the middle.

Paul was run out after a mix-up with Lewis who did not respond after the former took of for a run after hitting the ball towards mid-off.

Soon, Lewis too got out, offering Deepti a catch off her own bowling. Lewis was troubled by cramps in her arm before the dismissal.

Arlene Kelly then chipped in with an useful 28 off 25 balls. PTI AH AH AT AT