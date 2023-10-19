Skipper Rohit Sharma fined for overspeeding while driving Lamborghini Urus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune, Oct 19 (PTI) Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was issued two traffic violation challans entailing a cumulative fine of Rs 4,000 for overspeeding while driving a Lamborghini Urus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the fines, which were processed the next day, were paid, Highway Superintendent of Police Lata Phad said.

In the first instance, an auto camera installed on the expressway recorded the speed of his luxury car near Kamshet Tunnel at 117 kilometres per hour, much higher than the permissible limit of 105 kmph, said Sub Inspector Amol Powar.

Near Somatane Phata, the car was clocked at 111 kmph, higher than the 105kmph speed limit on the stretch, Powar added.

The Indian team played its World Cup match against Bangladesh in the Maharashtra Cricket Association's stadium in Gahunje here on Thursday. India won by seven wickets. PTI SPK BNM BNM