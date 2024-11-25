Skipper Rohit Sharma hit nets following arrival in Perth, will play two-day game in Canberra

Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma was quick to hit the nets following his arrival in Perth as the team, led by his deputy Jasprit Bumrah, slowly but surely inched towards a dominant victory over Australia in the opening Test.

Rohit, who was on a paternity break following the birth of his son, arrived in Perth on Sunday evening. He was seen batting in the nets during the lunch session on Monday as he faced reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for two-day tour game starting November 30. That practise game doesn't have first-class status.

However, the match will have some amount of significance as it is a 'Pink Ball' Day/Night game which will serve as preparation for the second Test in Adelaide starting December 6.

Rohit is expected to play the game in Canberra as the pink Kookaburra in Adelaide offers a different kind of challenge for the batters especially in the famous twilight hour when the ball is known to jag around more than usual. PTI KHS BS BS