Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad blames poor starts for successive defeats

Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad blamed their poor starts and fielding lapses as key reasons behind their six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday, marking their second consecutive loss.

Nitish Rana’s blistering 36-ball 81, combined with Wanindu Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul, powered Rajasthan Royals to a hard-fought win at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 183, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra for duck while Rahul Tripathi got out after the power play as they finished at 176/6. They had lost their last match at home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a first in 17 years.

“We haven't been getting good starts, but once we do, things will be different,” Gaikwad admitted at the post-match presentation. “We also conceded 8-10 extra runs through misfields, and that’s something we need to improve.” Gaikwad’s valiant 63 anchored the chase, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, CSK couldn’t cross the line.

On batting at No. 3, the CSK captain explained that it was a pre-planned strategy.

“Over the years, Ajinkya batted at three while Rayudu handled the middle overs. We thought it would be better if I came in later to steady things, while Tripathi could attack upfront.

"It was decided at the auction, and I have no problem with it. Anyway, I’m getting to bat early in every game,” he said with a smile.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, leading in his hometown, was relieved to end their Guwahati leg with a win.

“We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. However, our bowlers executed our plans well,” Parag said.

“We’ve had two tough games -- one where we conceded 280 and another where we couldn’t defend 180. This win was much needed,” he added.

They were brilliant on the field with Parag taking a blinder to dismiss Shivam Dube for 18, while Shimron Hetmyer's splendid catch ended MS Dhoni's late blitz for 16.

"Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows," Parag said. PTI TAP KHS