SKY's fifty takes MI to 192/7 against PBKS

Mullanpur (Punjab), Apr 18 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav struck 78 off 53 balls to take Mumbai Indians to 192 for seven against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Besides Surya, Rohit Sharma (36 off 25) and Tilak Varma (34 off 18) also played good hands for MI.

Harshal Patel (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, while skipper Sam Curran (2/41) too was impressive.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 192 for 7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 78; Harshal Patel 3/31).