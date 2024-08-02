SL players' cricket awareness needs sharpening: Jayasuriya

Colombo, Aug 2 (PTI) Interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya said Sri Lankan players will have to work on improving their “cricket awareness” in the wake of their collapse in the recently-concluded T20I series against India.

Sri Lanka were in good positions during the three-match rubber but they lost wickets in a heap to suffer a 0-3 defeat.

“I don't see a lack of commitment, but they have got to tackle pressure better. Their cricket awareness also needs sharpening. We are taking the responsibility; you can't go away from that,” Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo' as his side entered the three-match ODI series against India.

“As long as they realise that, and make sure that, we'll have to keep giving them the confidence and support,” he added.

Jayasuriya said batsmen need not worry about hitting sixes constantly as large Sri Lankan grounds offer ample chances to score off through boundaries and twos.

“When you talk about power hitting, I don't think you need that much (in SL). If you hit enough fours and enough twos, you get the total that you need.

“The Sri Lankan grounds are a little bigger. There's no reason why you can't hit boundaries, or twos, or threes. If you can do that, you can get by without hitting so many sixes,” he said.

The former Lankan captain said the players should be ready to accept criticism after a shoddy show such as theirs in the T20Is series.

“We have to take the criticism as well, as a coach, as a support staff, as a team. I had to go through this (phase) in my time as a cricketer, every cricketer has to go through this. When criticism comes, you have to take it,” he said.

Jayasuriya backed newly-appointed captain Charith Asalanka to come good sooner rather than later.

“Charith Asalanka is one of our best players in this format, and we need to remember that. But there is some pressure when you get captaincy. You have got to give him a little time.

"There are ten more players in the side, and 16 in the squad. We all have to get together and give him confidence. At any moment, the captain could click. Asalanka is someone who works really hard, professional and communicates well," he added.