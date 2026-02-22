SL restrict England to 146/9 in Super Eights clash

Pallekele, Feb 22 (PTI) Phil Salt struck a brisk 62 off 40 balls but lacked support as a disciplined Sri Lanka restricted England to 146 for nine in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash here on Sunday.

Jos Buttler (7), Jacob Bethell (3) and Tom Banton (6) fell for single-digit scores as England's batting faltered after Sri Lanka opted to field.

Sri Lanka were clinical with the ball, with left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (3/26), the tidy Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) leading the charge.

Brief Scores: England: 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 62; Dunith Wellalage 3/26, Maheesh Theekshana 2/21, Dilshan Madushanka 2/25). PTI TAP PDS PDS