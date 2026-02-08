SL ride Kusal Mendis fifty to post 163/6 against Ireland

Colombo, Feb 8 (PTI) Kusal Mendis scored a gritty unbeaten half-century, while Kamindu Mendis played a crucial cameo of 44 from 19 balls, as Sri Lanka overcame a sluggish start to post a fighting 163 for 6 in their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland here on Sunday.

Ireland bowlers, led by George Dockrell (2/17), kept a tight grip on the innings after they opted to bowl.

But Mendis fought a determined rearguard, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 43 deliveries after Sri Lanka had slipped to 68 for 3 by the 11th over.

Mendis then played a vital hand, smashing four boundaries and two sixes to add respectability to Sri Lanka's total.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 24, Kusal Mendis 56 not out, Kamindu Mendis 44; George Dockrell 2/17, Barry McCarthy 2/40, Gareth Delany 1/24). PTI AM AM TAP