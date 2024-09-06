SL Schools FA, RMSA, Amenity, Minerva enter Junior Subroto Cup quarters

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Sri Lanka Schools Football Association, RMSA High School, Mizoram, Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand and Minerva Public School, Mohali completed the quarterfinal lineup of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International football tournament here on Friday.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday.

In the first quarterfinal, Minerva will face Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya.

In the second quarterfinal, Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh will meet Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana.

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association will be up against RMSA HS in the third quarterfinal, while T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur will face Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand, in the fourth quarterfinal.

Results: Group A: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association beat Singapore International School, Mumbai – 1-0.

Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh drew Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun - 0-0.

Group B: RMSA HS, Mizoram beat JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand – 3-0.

Govt. Senior Sec. Smart School, Punjab beat C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat – 4-3.

Group D: Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim beat Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand – 4-3.

DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion beat The Air Force School, Gorakhpur – 16-0.

Group E: Farook HSS, Kerala beat The Army Public School, New Delhi – 7-0.

Minerva Public School, Mohali beat Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh – 1-0.

Group H: Krida Prabodhini, Pune beat Mamta Modern School, New Delhi – 4-0.

Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana drew Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar – 1-1. PTI UNG APA APA