SLC announces free entry for public in Women's Asia Cup

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced free entry for public during the women's Asia Cup, beginning in Dambulla from Friday.

Eight teams -- India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia -- are set to battle it out for top honours at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

"The Women's Asia Cup 2024 is here, and entry is FREE!" SLC tweeted on Tuesday.

In all, 15 games will be played, including two semifinals and the final.

India are set to open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Friday.