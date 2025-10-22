SLC postpones LPL 2025 for infrastructure upgradation ahead of T20 World Cup

Colombo, Oct 22 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said it has decided to postpone the 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to allow them sufficient time to upgrade infrastructure for the T20 World Cup in February and March, the cricket board said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka are co-hosting the ICC tournament along with India.

The Lanka Premier League was scheduled for December, but has now been put off indefinitely with SLC looking to upgrade three international match venues ahead of the T20 showpiece.

SLC said in a press release the decision was taken "after careful consideration of the broader requirement of preparing well in advance for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026." "As per the guidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC), all host venues for the upcoming 20-team event must be in perfect condition to meet the demands of a major international competition," the SLC said, explaining the reason behind the postponement of LPL.

Renovation work was going on at three international venues, including R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which temporarily paused its renovation work to host the 11 matches of the ongoing Women's World Cup.