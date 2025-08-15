Slow start for Saptak in Finland

Vierumäki (Finland), Aug 15 (PTI) Saptak Talwar started his campaign at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge with a score of 1-over 73 to be placed Tied 104th, here.

Fresh off his best finish in the Hotel Planner Tour just last week at the Irish Challenge Saptak has a fair bit of ground to cover to make the cut.

The leader after the first round was Alvaro Hernandez Cabezuela with a score of 9-under 63.

The Spaniard has yet to make the cut in the Hotel Planner Tour this year and would be hoping to make the most of his strong start in Finland.

South African Wilco Nienaber, Scotsman David Law, Englishmen Josh Berry and George Mason and Dutch duo Vince van Veen and Lars van Meijel share fifth position on seven under par. PTI Corr AT AT AT