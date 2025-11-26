Smaran shines in Karnataka victory, Jharkhand stun Delhi; Sudharsan joins TN

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Ravichandran Smaran gave another reminder about his unlimited potential with a well-timed fifty, guiding Karnataka to a five-wicket win over Uttarakhand in the opening Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy here on Wednesday.

Once Uttarakhand posted a competitive 197 for five in 20 overs, Karnataka's task was cut out.

Skipper Kunal Chandela (88, 49 balls, 7x4, 5x6) and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi (54, 36b, 5x4, 3x6) added 122 runs for the fourth wicket as Uttarakhand recovered from a shaky 32 for three.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa was the stand out performer for Karnataka, taking three wickets while conceding 37 runs.

Karnataka slipped to 15 for two, losing Karun Nair and KL Shrijith but Mayank Agarwal and Smaran took their side to 99 through an alliance of 84 runs for the third wicket.

But quick wickets of skipper Agarwal, Smaran and Abhinav Manohar reduced Karnataka to 128 for five in 13.2 overs.

The former champions needed 70 runs off 6.4 overs at that stage.

But late-order batters Praveen Dubey (38, 24b) and Shubbang Hegde (29, 18b) knocked off those runs to take Karnataka past the target in the last ball of the match.

Left-arm pacer Rajan Kumar (3/24) was the most successful bowler for Uttarakhand.

Sudharshan to join TN squad =================== India batter B Sai Sudharsan will join Tamil Nadu squad and will be available for selection from the third round, staring on November 30.

"The state senior selection committee of TNCA has added Sai Sudharsan to the squad to participate in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches being held in Ahmedabad," said U Bhagwan Das, TNCA secretary.

Sudharsan played in the just-concluded second Test between India and South Africa at Guwahati, which the latter won by a record 408-run margin.

The left-hander had a lukewarm outing, making 14 and 15 across two innings.

Jharkhand stun Delhi =============== Meanwhile, Jharkhand extended Delhi's ongoing modest domestic season to SMAT, beating them by seven wickets.

Jharkhand easily chased down a meagre target of 133 with more than five overs to spare.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand: 197/5 in 20 overs (Kunal Chandela 88, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 54; Vidwath Kaverappa 3/37) lost to Karnataka: 198/5 in 20 overs (R Smaran 67, Praveen Dubey 38 not out, Shubhang Hegde 29 not out; Rajan Kumar 3/24) by 5 wickets.

Karnataka: 4 points; Uttarakhand: 0.

Tripura: 123 all out in 19.3 overs (M Murasingh 56, Hanuma Vihari 31; Jaydev Unadkat 3/19, Chirag Jani 3/19) lost to Saurashtra: 124/6 in 16 overs (Ruchir Ahir 29 not out, Vishvaraj Jadeja 28; Swapnil Singh 2/12) by 4 wickets.

Saurashtra: 4 points, Tripura: 0.

Tamil Nadu: 169/8 in 20 overs (Sonu Yadav 43 not out, N Jagadeesan 29; Ashok Sharma 4/40, Manav Suthar 2/22) lost to Rajasthan: 170/4 in 16.3 overs (Deepak Hooda 76 not out, Kartik Sharma 36; T Natarajan 2/16) by 6 wickets.

Rajasthan: 4 points; Tamil Nadu: 0.

Delhi: 132 all out in 19.2 overs (Priyanshu Arya 39, Ayush Badoni 30; Sushant Mishra 3/25, Vikash Singh 2/21) vs Jharkhand: 138/3 in 14.5 overs (Kumar Kushagra 45 not out, Anukul Roy 26 not out).

Delhi: 0, Jharkhand: 4 points. PTI UNG UNG AH AH