Smashed window of St George Park's press box awaits Rinku's autograph

Gqeberha: It's been over a year since a Rinku Singh maximum smashed the window glass of St George Park's press box and with a repair unlikely anytime soon, the ground management won't mind the Indian marauder's autograph on the damaged portion the next time he is here.

It was in December 2023 when Rinku, during the second T20 International against the Proteas, hit one of his trademark unbeaten 39-ball 68 in a losing cause. One of the two sixes during that knock ended up breaking the glass window of the press enclosure.

However, it didn't fully crumble to ground and has stood tall despite the harsh weather, including a storm that took away a part of the roof in the stands last August.

After he damaged the press box window, which is located in the Graeme Pollock Pavilion here, Rinku had offered a soft apology for his hit which was termed as a "great shot" by the legendary Dale Steyn.

The local management hasn't felt the need to change it due to other pressing matters, including periodic repair and management of the facilities here amid budgetary limitations.

Changing the cracked window glass won't be an easy task either.

"You see, it is located at a specific height here and it will be a tough job to get it changed. Someone would have to be hoisted on a crane and then the repair work will be carried out, but we have focused on the more serious matters which have kept coming up," a ground management official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The ground is located near the (Indian) ocean, which means we have to constantly keep working to avoid corrosion in metallic pillars that support various stands and structures at the venue," he explained.

Also, the glass "hasn't harmed anyone so far and doesn't look like it will." "Maybe we can get it autographed by Rinku whenever he comes over here next," the official quipped before adding, on a more serious note, that it will be changed in due course of time.

That would take a while as India is not expected to tour South Africa anytime soon. However, the ground staff missed a chance to get Rinku's autograph when India were here for a T20 engagement in November last year.

The 27-year-old is a regular in the shortest format.

The stadium official also mentioned budgetary constraints, which have forced them to keep their efforts and money focussed on more important issues.

"There was a storm on August 14 and it blew away a part of the roof for which we had to pay 400,000 rands and it was a big portion. It (repairing the glass) will cost a lot of money," he added.

The official said the stadium belongs to the local municipality and the ground management staff are mere "custodians".

The public must feel that those in charge are doing a good job, he stated.