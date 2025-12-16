SMAT: Haryana beat Hyderabad by 124 runs, set up final clash with Jharkhand

Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) Samant Jakhar and Ankit Kumar smashed commanding fifties as Haryana produced a dominant performance to thrash Hyderabad by 124 runs and set up a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy summit clash with Jharkhand here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, opener Ankit clobbered six sixes and a four in a 27-ball 57, adding 81 runs for the opening stand with Arsh Ranga (30) in just 7.4 overs.

Hyderabad struck back with a few quick wickets, but Jakhar, batting at number six, turned the match decisively with a blistering 22-ball 60, laced with eight sixes and a four. Parth Vats provided late momentum, smashing four fours and three sixes in a 19-ball 45 as Haryana piled up a massive 246 for 7.

In reply, Hyderabad were bundled out for 122 in 16.1 overs, never threatening the imposing target.

Amit Rana led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 14, while Jakhar (2/16), Ishant Bhardwaj (2/35) and Anshul Kamboj (2/16) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Rahul Buddhi top-scored for Hyderabad with a 24-ball 37, but the chase unravelled quickly as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Mumbai register three-wicket win over Rajasthan ============================== Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's brutal 22-ball 73 powered Mumbai to a three-wicket victory over Rajasthan in their Super League Group B match.

Rahane scored 72 off 41 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) but it was Sarfaraz who went all guns blazing in yet another chase in excess of 200, clobbering seven sixes and six fours to make 73 off only 22 balls.

Chasing 217, Mumbai never took the foot off the pedal and despite losing wickets in a heap they remained on track for another commanding win, overhauling the target with 11 balls to spare with Rahane anchoring the pursuit.

Mumbai were undeterred in their chase despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) after a 41-run opening stand with Rahane, who then teamed up with Sarfaraz to put on another 111 off only 39 balls for the second wicket.

Sarfaraz fell to Manav Suthar (4-0-23-3) after a whirlwind knock laden with powerful hits down the ground which saw Mumbai stutter as they lost wickets in heaps.

While Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) and all-rounders Sairaj Patil (4), Suryansh Shedge (10) and skipper Shardul Thakur (2) failed to give Rahane the support, he found it in Atharva Ankolekar.

Coming in at No 8, Ankolekar hit three sixes and a four to make a nine-ball 26 which put Mumbai on top again, and Rahane took the defending champions over the finish line with Shams Mulani (4 not out) in company.

Earlier, Rajasthan had posted a formidable 216 for four batting first, riding on half-centuries from Deepak Hooda (51 off 31 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Mukul Choudhary (54 not out off 28 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes).

Tushar Deshpande had rocked Rajasthan early when he dismissed RM Chouhan for four, but opener Ramnivas Golada (48 off 29 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) found a strong support in Hooda, who was in his elements.

Mahipal Lomror sent the ball flying over the ropes four times in his 24-ball 39, while Choudhary's late assault took Rajasthan past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Haryana 246 for 7 in 20 overs (Samant Jakhar 60, Ankit Kumar 57; Tanay Thyagarajan 2/43) beat Hyderabad 122 allout in 16.1 overs (Rahul Buddhi 37; Amit Rana 3/14, Samant Jakhar 2/16) by 124 runs.

Rajasthan 216/4 in 20 overs (Ramnivas Golada 48, Deepak Hooda 51, Mukul Choudhary 54 not out; Sairaj Patil 1/31) lost to Mumbai 217/7 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 72 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 73; Manav Suthar 3/23) by 3 wickets. PTI DDV ATK PDS PDS