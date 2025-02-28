Smith hails bowlers after Australia makes CT semis

Lahore, Feb 28 (PTI) Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith lavished praise on his disciplined bowlers after the team secured a semi-final spot in the ongoing Champions Trophy following a rain-abandoned match against Afghanistan here on Friday.

Australia was in control at 109/1 in 12.5 overs, chasing 274, when a downpour left the field waterlogged. Following a two-hour delay, the match was called off, ensuring Australia's qualification with four points.

"That's what we were after in the start, to finish in the top two and qualify for the semis. I thought the guys did a good job, made good changes and took wickets in the middle. Did well to restrict them to 270 and we were in a good position," said Smith in the post-match interaction with the broadcaster.

Australia leaked 37 runs in extras including 17 in wides but Smith backed the bowling unit.

"There were a few (extras) today, and Spencer (Johnson) was getting it to swing too much. Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper) was happy when that spell ended. The guys though did a good job, beat the bat on a few occasions," he said.

"It was a good performance, shame the game was washed out." Australian opener Matthew Short suffered an injury while fielding but he returned to open the batting and Smith said he could take a few days to recover.

It remains to be seen if he's fit for the semifinals slated on Tuesday and Wednesday. India and New Zealand are the two teams to have made the last-four stage from Group B. The final standings and the semifinal line-up will be clear only after Sunday when the group games will conclude.

"He was struggling a bit and a few days might be too short to recover," said Smith.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said they could have gone on to post 300-plus score. The Afghans are virtually out of contention and would need England to beat South Africa by a huge margin to have a chance at going through.

"Unfortunate that the game went without a result. Was a good game. I think we should have scored 300-plus but they bowled well in the middle overs," said Shahidi.

"It (273) was a good score but we didn't start well with the ball and gave them too much width and many hitting options. We'll learn from this." He also praised Sediqullah Atal for anchoring the innings and Azmatullah Omarzai for his explosive fifty.

"He (Atal) played really well today, first two games he didn't play the way we expect but his comeback was good. First ICC event for him, he played well under pressure.

"Omarzai is top class, that's why he got ODI Player of the year, he always performs for us. He plays a good role, he took a fifer against England and today also he played with a positive intent under pressure," he said. PTI TAP PM TAP PM PM