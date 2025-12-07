Smriti Mandhana confirms 'wedding has been called off', seeks privacy

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Indian women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Sunday ended weeks of speculation surrounding her personal life, confirming that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been "called off". The star batter has urged fans and the media to respect the privacy of both families.

Mandhana, one of India's most prominent women cricketers, issued her first public statement on social media after rumours about her personal life had intensified over the past month.

"I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same," she wrote.

She was supposed to marry Muchhal on November 23 but the wedding was postponed after Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas had to be hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she said in an Instagram post.

Calling herself a “very private person”, Mandhana said the need to set the record straight compelled her to speak.

She requested fans and the public to "respect the privacy of both families" and allow them the "space to process and move on".

Mandhana, who is preparing for India's upcoming international season, said her focus remains firmly on cricket.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible," she said.

The development comes days after singer Palak Muchhal spoke on the issue.

"I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong," she had said.

Both statements come against the backdrop of intensified social media discussions and unverified reports, prompting public figures to step in to curb conjecture.

Mandhana, 28, has been a central figure in Indian women’s cricket for nearly a decade, and her presence in the batting line-up has been crucial across formats.

With India set for a busy 2026 calendar, the left-hander reiterated that her professional commitments remain her priority.

"Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," her note concluded. PTI AT AT KHS