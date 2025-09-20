Smriti Mandhana notches up second fastest WODI hundred off 50 balls

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Graceful opener Smriti Mandhana scored the second fastest women’s ODI hundred off just 50 balls in the third one-day international against Australia here on Saturday.

Mandhana went past former Australian batter Karen Rolton’s record (off 57 balls) made in 2000-01 against South Africa.

Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning leads the list of fastest century makers with a 45-ball century which she made against New Zealand in 2012-13 season.

The 29-year-old Mandhana’s 50-ball effort, which included 14 fours and four sixes, was also the fastest by an Indian batter, as the left-hander rewrote her own earlier record of a hundred in 70 balls.

Mandhana is also the first woman batter to make four ODI hundreds in a single year as she had achieved the feat in 2024.

Tazmin Brits of South Africa is the other batter to achieve this feat.

She has also become only the second batter to score successive hundreds in women ODIs twice after Tammy Beaumont of Australia.

New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite holds the record for most consecutive hundreds in women's ODI with four tons in a row in 2016-2017.