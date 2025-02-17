Smriti, Renuka shine as RCB demolish Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Vadodara, Feb 17 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana smashed a blistering 47-ball 81 to power reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League here on Monday.

RCB bowlers, led by Renuka Singh (3/23) and Georgia Wareham (3/25), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out Delhi for 141 in 19.3 overs.

RCB’s opening duo of Smriti and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (42 from 33 balls; 7x4) made the target look effortless, forging a commanding 107-run partnership in just 55 balls before Richa Ghosh (11 not out from 5 balls) sealed the chase with a six in 16.2 overs.

The Indian vice-captain Smriti smashed 10 fours and three sixes, dominating the bowlers with her signature sweeps, inside-out drives, and a towering pull over deep mid-wicket off Marizanne Kapp.

She reached her fastest fifty of the tournament in just 27 balls, setting the tone for RCB’s clinical chase.

Danni provided solid support, striking seven boundaries, keeping the momentum going.

The English batter survived a dropped catch at long-off when Jemimah Rodrigues spilled a sitter with Danni on 34.

The duo's staggering opening stand in just 10 overs, left Delhi with no answers.

RCB stormed to 50 in just five overs, ensuring there was no let-up.

Smriti's powerful six off Arundhati Reddy over long-off was an early statement of intent, while back-to-back boundaries off Shikha Pandey further dismantled Delhi’s bowling attack.

The toss also proved crucial as RCB’s decision to bowl first paid off.

With dew making it difficult for Delhi’s bowlers to grip the ball, the spinners struggled, allowing Smriti and Danni to dominate the chase.

With this emphatic win, RCB flexed their batting firepower and bowling discipline to lead the standings with two wins out of two.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Delhi had a solid powerplay, reaching 55/1, but RCB struck back with a double blow in the seventh over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Jemimah, who was looking fluent with a 34 off 22 balls (4x4, 2x6), was stumped by Richa while attempting a reverse sweep.

Five balls later, captain Meg Lanning fell for 18, mistiming a short ball from Georgia Wareham, caught by Ellyse Perry at square leg.

Renuka continued her magic, dismissing Annabel Sutherland (19) in the 11th over, just when she was looking dangerous after hitting Bisht for a six.

The Indian pacer had earlier made an impact in the first over itself, removing Shafali Verma for a golden duck.

Despite surviving an umpire’s call for LBW earlier, Jemimah's dismissal swung the momentum in RCB’s favour.

Lanning played some elegant strokes to rebuild, but Delhi lost their last five wickets in six overs, crumbling under sustained pressure.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce chipped in with a 19-ball 23, but Wareham got the better of her as Delhi failed to last the distance.