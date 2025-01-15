Smriti's fastest hundred, Pratika's maiden century power India to record 435/5 against Ireland

Rajkot: Smriti Mandhana waltzed her way to the fastest century by an Indian while Pratika Rawal compiled her maiden hundred as India amassed 435 for five, their highest-ever total in the 50-over format, in the third and final women's ODI against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The stand-in skipper Smriti's scintillating 135 (80 balls), her 10th ODI century, came off just 70 deliveries, set the tone for India breaching the 400-run mark for the first time, joining Australia and New Zealand in that elite list.

It was also the fourth-highest total in women’s ODI, and Smriti also surpassed Harmanpreet Kaur’s 87-ball hundred mark against South Africa last year.

Smriti reached her 31st ODI fifty in 39 balls, her second half-century of the series and the southpaw was not afraid to take the aerial route over the 'V' and clear the 30-yard circle in an innings studded with seven sixes and 12 fours.

Advertisment

Pratika, a Delhi cricketer representing Railways, complemented her captain brilliantly with a measured knock, making the occasion even more special by notching her maiden international century in her sixth innings. She made 154 from 129 balls.

The 24-year-old, who debuted in the previous series against the West Indies, had already notched three fifties in four innings.

This time, Pratika made it count, reaching a run-a-ball hundred before shifting gears with authority.

Advertisment

Pratika relied on precise placement and deft touches in the point region and she showed her aggression only after reaching the ton, hitting Freya Sargent for her first six. She also hit 20 boundaries.

Demonstrating her hunger for a bigger knock, she powered her way to an impressive 150, showcasing a perfect blend of composure and aggression.

Their 233-run partnership made them only the fourth Indian pair to record a 200-run stand in Women’s ODIs.

Advertisment

The last such partnership was the record-breaking 320-run opening stand by Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut against Ireland in 2017.

It was also the third instance of both Indian openers scoring hundreds in a Women’s ODI, following Reshma Gandhi and Mithali Raj’s feat at Milton Keynes in 1999 and Deepti and Raut’s partnership at Potchefstroom in 2017 -- all against Ireland.

The duo added 90 runs during the Power Play and 67 in the subsequent 10 overs, maintaining a brisk scoring rate.

Advertisment

The partnership marked their fourth 100-run stand in six innings.

Smriti reached her first century of the calendar year with an exquisite drive off Arlene Kelly.

Kelly bore the brunt of Smriti’s onslaught, conceding successive sixes in one over.

Advertisment

Even Kelly’s variations, including back-of-the-hand deliveries, were dispatched with ease, with Smriti following a six with another boundary in the 24th over.

Smriti also took on Ireland’s leading bowler, Orla Prendergast, smashing her for a boundary down the ground and a towering six over long-on, leaving the Irish attack in tatters.

Promoted to No. 3, keeper-batter Richa Ghosh also returned to form, getting to a 37-ball fifty, her fifth in ODIs.

Advertisment

Ireland used seven bowlers but they struggled against India's batting fury and sloppy fielding added to their misery.