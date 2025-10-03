Snake slithers in during India women's training in Colombo

Colombo, Oct 3 (PTI) As the Indian women's cricket team went about their training at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday evening, an unusual visitor slithered in -- a snake.

The sight of the reptile, a common rat snake or “Garandiya” in Sinhalese, is not unusual at this venue.

It has made appearances during Lanka Premier League fixtures and was even spotted during a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI in July earlier this year, making it something of a strange tradition here.

"It's not venomous. It doesn't bite. It's a Garandiya, just looking for rats," a ground official said.

On Friday, the greyish-brown snake was seen slithering along the drains and the stands, right when the Indian players were moving from the centre wicket towards the nets.

Far from panic, the sight of the reptile sparked amusement among the Indian cricketers, support staff, and even the media contingent present.

India take on Pakistan in their second game of the women's World Cup here on Sunday.

The Women in Blue had won their opener comprehensively against co-hosts Sri Lanka. PTI APA AT AT