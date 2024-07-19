Sneh Rana: Even men's team had to wait more than 10 years, India Women's will win ICC trophy soon

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Rohit Sharma and Co's recent triumph in the T20 World Cup has given the Indian women's team much-needed belief and confidence to continue its pursuit of winning a maiden ICC trophy, says the side's spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana.

While India are once again favourites to retain the title in the Women's Asia Cup, starting in Sri Lanka on Friday, the team's true test will be in the T20 World Cup in October and next year's ODI World Cup which they host.

Rana believes India, who have tripped over near the final hurdle a few times, have worked very hard to win a global competition and glory is not far away.

"The Indian women's cricket team, if you look at the past 2-3 years, they are doing their best," Rana told PTI in an exclusive interview on Friday.

"For (winning) the ICC trophy, let's take the men's (team's example), it took almost 10 years to get the trophy. They have been preparing and working hard for it for a long time.

"To achieve something big, it will not happen overnight. It will take time. It will take a lot of sacrifices, a lot of struggle, a lot of things in between. But eventually, we will get there," Rana said.

Fielding has been an area of concern which has been acknowledged by the players and coaches, but Rana says there is no lack in intent in order to get better.

"When we play N number of matches, the chances of errors are more. But it doesn't mean that someone is bad at it. Obviously, as a player, when you are on the field, you want to always do your best for your country," she said.

"No one is there to say that it's okay, it will happen (ho jayega). (But) it could also be a matter of a bad day for someone." "As far as ICC trophies are concerned, for big events, the more matches we play, the more experience we will get," Rana said.

Having made her debut in 2014, Rana had to wait for more than seven years for playing her first Test. Now, the right-arm off-spinner looks back proudly for having added three more to her kitty.

"I'm glad I got the opportunity. It had been a while, right? The scenario for Indian women's Test cricket is changing for good. The number of Tests we're getting to play now, it's the best opportunity for players.

"The inclusion of multi-day format in domestic cricket, that is also a big step from the BCCI to take this forward," Rana said.

For a team which didn't play any 'home' Tests for nine long years since 2014, Rana credited players' fitness and endurance as the team won each of the three Tests it has played since December 2023.

"It's a matter of mindset. Obviously, you've been playing cricket for so long, the 50-overs and 20 overs. But the long formats that we used to have, the multi-days, that we played was last in 2018," she said.

"You have to be on the field for four days, you need endurance for that. Fitness is very important and as a senior player, it's (even) more important because you have to be there all the time," said Rana, who took a 10-for against South Africa earlier this month in the Chennai Test.

"You have to guide your youngsters as well. It's a bit challenging. But lastly, it's all about the mindset," she said.

The Women's Premier League has made the Indian players busier than before but its versatile nature will help in the longer run, Rana said.

"Since WPL came, we have become a bit more busy. I think the busier, the better. Cricket has got more exposure since WPL came. The match exposure is always good for a player.

"The versatility that WPL brings on the table by sharing dressing rooms with the overseas players. (The) new-found talent of the country, (will bring) a refreshing change to women's cricket," she said.

However, Rana faces the challenge of winning a spot back in the white-ball side as she was not included for the Asia Cup campaign.

"I won't lie. It was a little heartbreaking to be dropped from the team. You want to play for India, be it Test cricket or white-ball cricket," she said.

"But at the same time, it has developed a hunger in me to rejoin the T20 format with my team or the 50-overs game. I'm eagerly waiting for the opportunity," she said.

"I know I have it in me and I have penned down my manifestation (too)," said Rana, who has played 25 T20Is and 27 ODIs.

Rana also appreciated the fact that incumbent head coach Amol Muzumdar is getting a longer run than some of his predecessors.

"Longevity and consistency in the side definitely helps, be it in the regards of coach or a player. With the amount of time one spends with the team, the knowledge about the player and the bonding within, that automatically increases," Rana said.

"He knows each and every player, their strengths... and how he can use that particular player in a match. At which moment, when and where he can use that player... he knows everything," Rana added. PTI DDV AH AH